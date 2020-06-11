Indicted Laredoan Mario Salazar charged with firearms violations

(STL.News) – A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody for illegally possessing a firearm while under an active domestic violence protection order and possessing a firearm while under indictment, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Mario Salazar is expected to make a virtual initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Sam Sheldon at 9 a.m. today.

The criminal complaint, filed under seal June 4 and unsealed yesterday upon his arrest, alleges that Salazar had a domestic violence order on file which prohibited him from possessing a firearm. However, he allegedly assaulted a woman March 31 – striking her in the left arm and hip with the firearm. The charges also allege he pointed a firearm at her feet while threatening to shoot her.

According to the criminal complaint, the firearm also matches a shooting incident in Laredo April 23. On that date, Salazar allegedly discharged a firearm at a vehicle as it was driving through an intersection. He was still subject to the domestic violence order at that time, according to the complaint.

Salazar is also currently under indictment in Webb County for engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful restraint, according to the charges, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

If convicted of either charge, Salazar faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Laredo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney April Ayers-Perez is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE