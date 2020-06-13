Indianapolis CBP K9 Finds 59 Pounds of Meth & 32 Pounds of Marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) On June 8, Indianapolis U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized four shipments coming from various locations containing a total of almost 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 32-and-a-half pounds of marijuana.

CBP teamed up with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and local and state officers and are working together to stop the illegal shipment of narcotics through the local express consignment facility. Narcotic Drug Detector CBP K9 Balbina alerted to all of the packages.

The first shipment was arriving from California and was heading to Texas. The shipper and receiver had the same last name. When Balbina alerted to the package, CBP inspected the package and found 28 pounds of marijuana. The second package was also arriving from California and headed to Texas. Inside CBP found 4-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine and 4-and-a-half pounds of marijuana.

The third and fourth packages Balbina alerted to were arriving from Florida and heading to Georgia. The shipper for both of these packages was the same person. Both packages contained just over 27 pounds of methamphetamine.

The street value for these narcotics totaled $721,250. All narcotics were turned over to HSI agents for further investigation.

“It is these partnerships with local law enforcement that help to reduce crime in the U.S. communities and keep our borders safe”, said Port Director James Moore.

Balbina has been instrumental in finding narcotics being shipped through the express consignment facility. Back on March 30, Balbina alerted to a shipment that contained four-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl with a street value of $1.5 million. With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country. The Canine Program supports canine training initiatives and serves as a resource center for a multitude of domestic and international law enforcement partners, and its graduates consistently excel in the field and in competition.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.