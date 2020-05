(STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Marion County and all IDOC facilities and Parole District offices to be flown at half-staff to honor Indiana Women’s Prison Correctional Officer Francine Earls.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 1.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Officer Earls and her service.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE