Indiana Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
All Payer Claims Database Advisory Board
The governor made seven appointments to the new board:
- Cheryl Ackerman (Carmel), CFO of Proteus, LLC, who will serve until June 30, 2023.
- Mike Hampton (Avon), director of regulatory affairs for UnitedHealthcare, who will serve until June 30, 2023.
- Logan Harrison (Indianapolis), senior public affairs director for Anthem, who will serve until June 30, 2023.
- Dawn Moore (Fishers), vice president and chief pharmacy officer for Community Health Network and President of the Indiana Pharmacists Association, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
- Candace Shaffer (West Lafayette), senior director of benefits with Purdue University, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
- Brian Tabor (Indianapolis), president of the Indiana Hospital Association, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
- David Wilmot (Brownsburg), chief medical officer for LTS and CEO of Premier Medical Consulting, LLC, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
Board of Safety Review
The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:
- Vince Cooke (French Lick), director of safety at Kimball International
- Danny Deighton (Brazil), global safety and health consultant for Eli Lilly and Company
- Randall Gieseking (Bargersville), president of Safety Management Group
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:
- Derek Dodd (Muncie), business representative with the IKORCC
Indiana Bond Bank Board of Directors
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:
- David Mann (Indianapolis), managing partner at Spring Mill Venture Partners and co-managing partner at The Firefly Group
- Chuck Williams (Valparaiso), principal of CL Williams & Companies
The governor also made three new appointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:
- Shawna Girgis (Bedford), program director of community relations and outreach for IU Health and IU Health Foundation’s south central region
- Deron Kintner (Zionsville), general counsel of Flaherty & Collins Properties
- Michael Lucas (Carmel), of counsel with Barnes & Thornburg
Indiana Commission for Women
The governor made two new appointments to the commission:
- Cyndi Carrasco (Indianapolis), deputy general counsel for Governor Holcomb, who will serve as the governor’s designee.
- Lindsay Weaver (Indianapolis), chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, who will serve until December 31, 2021. The governor has also appointed Dr. Weaver to serve as chair of the commission.
Low Barrier Homeless Shelter Task Force
The governor made one appointment to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2022:
- Thomas McGowan (Indianapolis), president and COO of Kite Realty Group
Midwest Radioactive Materials Transportation Committee, Midwest Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact Commission, and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
The governor appointed Sarah Chaney (Indianapolis), radiation programs director with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, to the following entities:
- The Council of State Governments’ Midwest Radioactive Materials Transportation Committee
- The Midwest Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact Commission
- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (as Indiana’s state liaison officer)
Natural Resources Foundation Board
The governor made five reappointments to the board:
- Shawn Kelly (Hobart), owner of Involution, LLC, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
- William McCully (Syracuse), in public sector sales with RedMane Technology, who will serve until June 30, 2024.
- Missi Bush-Sawtelle (Corydon), president of Bush Enterprises, who will serve until June 30, 2024.
- Brad Skillman (Indianapolis), president of The Skillman Corporation, who will serve until June 30, 2024
- Karen Valiquett (Indianapolis), senior project manager with Shrewsberry, who will serve until June 30, 2025
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:
- Laurel Meny (Newburgh), executive director of the Warrick Parks Foundation
Task Force on Wastewater Infrastructure Investment and Service to Underserved Areas
The governor made six appointments to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2021:
- The Honorable Sam Craig (Bedford), mayor of the city of Bedford
- John Duffy (Carmel), director of Carmel Utilities
- The Honorable Chris Jensen (Noblesville), mayor of the city of Noblesville
- Cris Johnston (Indianapolis), director of the Office of Management & Budget.
- Connie Stevens (Franklin), executive director, Alliance of Indiana Rural Water
- Marty Wessler (Indianapolis), CEO of Wessler Engineering