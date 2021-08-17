Indiana Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

All Payer Claims Database Advisory Board

The governor made seven appointments to the new board:

Cheryl Ackerman (Carmel), CFO of Proteus, LLC, who will serve until June 30, 2023.

Mike Hampton (Avon), director of regulatory affairs for UnitedHealthcare, who will serve until June 30, 2023.

Logan Harrison (Indianapolis), senior public affairs director for Anthem, who will serve until June 30, 2023.

Dawn Moore (Fishers), vice president and chief pharmacy officer for Community Health Network and President of the Indiana Pharmacists Association, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

Candace Shaffer (West Lafayette), senior director of benefits with Purdue University, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

Brian Tabor (Indianapolis), president of the Indiana Hospital Association, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

David Wilmot (Brownsburg), chief medical officer for LTS and CEO of Premier Medical Consulting, LLC, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

Board of Safety Review

The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:

Vince Cooke (French Lick), director of safety at Kimball International

Danny Deighton (Brazil), global safety and health consultant for Eli Lilly and Company

Randall Gieseking (Bargersville), president of Safety Management Group

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:

Derek Dodd (Muncie), business representative with the IKORCC

Indiana Bond Bank Board of Directors

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:

David Mann (Indianapolis), managing partner at Spring Mill Venture Partners and co-managing partner at The Firefly Group

Chuck Williams (Valparaiso), principal of CL Williams & Companies

The governor also made three new appointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:

Shawna Girgis (Bedford), program director of community relations and outreach for IU Health and IU Health Foundation’s south central region

Deron Kintner (Zionsville), general counsel of Flaherty & Collins Properties

Michael Lucas (Carmel), of counsel with Barnes & Thornburg

Indiana Commission for Women

The governor made two new appointments to the commission:

Cyndi Carrasco (Indianapolis), deputy general counsel for Governor Holcomb, who will serve as the governor’s designee.

Lindsay Weaver (Indianapolis), chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, who will serve until December 31, 2021. The governor has also appointed Dr. Weaver to serve as chair of the commission.

Low Barrier Homeless Shelter Task Force

The governor made one appointment to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2022:

Thomas McGowan (Indianapolis), president and COO of Kite Realty Group

Midwest Radioactive Materials Transportation Committee, Midwest Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact Commission, and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The governor appointed Sarah Chaney (Indianapolis), radiation programs director with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, to the following entities:

The Council of State Governments’ Midwest Radioactive Materials Transportation Committee

The Midwest Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact Commission

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (as Indiana’s state liaison officer)

Natural Resources Foundation Board

The governor made five reappointments to the board:

Shawn Kelly (Hobart), owner of Involution, LLC, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

William McCully (Syracuse), in public sector sales with RedMane Technology, who will serve until June 30, 2024.

Missi Bush-Sawtelle (Corydon), president of Bush Enterprises, who will serve until June 30, 2024.

Brad Skillman (Indianapolis), president of The Skillman Corporation, who will serve until June 30, 2024

Karen Valiquett (Indianapolis), senior project manager with Shrewsberry, who will serve until June 30, 2025

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:

Laurel Meny (Newburgh), executive director of the Warrick Parks Foundation

Task Force on Wastewater Infrastructure Investment and Service to Underserved Areas

The governor made six appointments to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2021: