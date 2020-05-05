Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

WHO: Gov. Holcomb

ISDH Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 5

Media outlets that wish to broadcast the press conference live are encouraged to use the high quality livestream. The livestream is also available to the public. Direct Link: https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9054752/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false

