Indiana Gov. Holcomb Announces Judicial Appointment for Knox County Superior Court Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced Brian M. Johnson as his appointment to the Knox County Superior Court. Johnson succeeds Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier who passed away in August.

Johnson is a partner in private practice, where he has worked since 2010. He dedicates his time to work with clients in the Knox County Drug Court.

Johnson earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University and his law degree from Valparaiso University.

Johnson will be sworn in as the judge of the Knox County Superior Court on a date to be determined.

