Indiana: Fort Wayne-aric Starnes Sentenced To Over 10 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Fort Wayne-aric Starnes, age 47, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Holly Brady after his plea of guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Starnes was sentenced to 130 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Starnes entered a plea of guilty to distributing more than 50 grams actual methamphetamine, and in his plea agreement, he agreed to being involved in the distribution of at least 50 grams but less than 150 grams of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine. In August through September of 2019, Starnes brokered multiple drug deals between his supplier and another person for multiple ounces of methamphetamine.

“Keeping dangerous drugs off the streets reduces violence,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “We work in coordination with DEA and other law enforcement agencies to continue to fight drug distribution through enforcement.”

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon said, “The 10 plus year sentencing of Mr. Starnes was just and necessary. Individuals peddling poison into Fort Wayne and our surrounding communities must be held accountable for their actions. The DEA Fort Wayne Post of Duty is committed to working with the Allen County Drug Task Force and our other federal, state, and local partners to investigate and arrest these drug traffickers to keep our communities safe. The DEA appreciates the exceptional work, by all involved, to bring Mr. Starnes to justice.”

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Drug Task Force, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE