Inauguration of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States government congratulates President Evariste Ndayishimiye on his June 18 inauguration. Today’s inauguration is a historic moment that demonstrates Burundians’ continued commitment to a peaceful transfer of power. We recognize this is a momentous occasion for the people of Burundi and an opportunity for the government to usher in a new period in Burundian history. We urge the new government to include a broad representation of political stakeholders; to release members of political parties, civil society, and journalists arbitrarily arrested for election-related activities; and to investigate and pursue accountability for allegations of voter intimidation. The United States remains a friend and partner to Burundi, and we welcome the opportunity to work with President Ndayishimiye and government leadership at all levels as they work to promote prosperity, strengthen democratic institutions and human rights, and ensure regional and global stability on behalf of the Burundian people.

