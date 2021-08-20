Imposition of Sanctions in Connection with Nord Stream 2

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists one Russian vessel and two Russian persons involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Persons identified in the report will be sanctioned under PEESA. Additionally, the vessel listed in the report, as well as one additional Russian vessel involved in the project, will be identified as blocked property of one of the listed entities.

Today’s report is in line with the United States’ continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. Government’s continued compliance with PEESA, as amended. With today’s action, the Administration has now sanctioned 7 persons and identified 16 of their vessels as blocked property pursuant to PEESA in connection with Nord Stream 2. President Biden also signed today an Executive Order that allows the U.S. Government to impose sanctions applicable to PEESA-designated persons without the exception relating to the importation of goods in Section 7503(e)(5) of PEESA, as amended.

Even as the Administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline to Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries and to push back against harmful Russian activities, including in the energy sphere. U.S. efforts to implement the commitments outlined in the July 21 “Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals” are being led by State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, who was appointed on August 10.