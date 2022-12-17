Impact of trading APIs on investment patterns and ecosystem opportunities

Technological advances have become the norm in the twenty-first century, and digital innovation is bringing new methods to use the connectivity of systems and data for stock markets.

In this fast-paced era, staying informed in real-time is the only way to keep an edge in the markets and get lucrative benefits out of your trades and investments.

However, analysing all the market movements manually is a daunting task, and most of the time it ends in catastrophe for the participants. In such cases, the power of APIs, or application programming interfaces, comes into play.

With the aid of APIs, information can be shared and encapsulated more effectively, and transaction processing between components of the solution stack is made possible.

Stock APIs are now being used by traders and investors to extract structured data from complex market data, which is changing investment patterns.

Stock APIs: Changing stock market landscape

Algorithm trading is still in its infancy in India, accounting for 50-60% of total trade volume. Previously, they were used only by established institutions and brokers.

However, as trading API solutions have grown in popularity, limitless opportunities now exist for retail investors as well. Today, investors are becoming more aware due to the abundance of knowledge available on the internet and have readily available access to the trading APIs provided by stockbrokers.

When processing orders in the financial market, APIs serve as a link between various trading algorithm systems and the customer’s brokerage house.

Here’s how trading APIs are assisting market participants in streamlining their operations:

Precise trading sessions

The reason why these APIs are preferred is that they facilitate accurate trading and eliminate unnecessary emotional elements. Since orders are executed automatically as and when trading rules are met, the trading bot won’t hesitate while executing a trade.

Additionally, automated trading supports those who are hesitant to make decisions by preventing human errors like incorrect order specifications.

Enabling high-speed trading

Since algorithms can buy and sell stocks much more quickly than human intelligence, traders can use APIs to significantly speed up the order entry process.

Sometimes, if the trader has a high volume or the markets are volatile, entering and exiting a trade a few seconds earlier can have a significant impact on the trade’s outcome.

Additionally, using APIs helps traders increase overall volume and simplifies order management. If traders have a sizable trading volume, most platforms will offer them lower trading fees per trade.

Provision of backtesting strategies

Today, backtesting a trading strategy is a vital step before actually executing a trade. Backtesting involves using historical data and hypothetical past trades to use and analyse trading strategies.

The trading strategy expectancy, or the typical amount a trader anticipates to win or lose per unit of risk, can be assessed by traders after backtesting.

Careful backtesting may help traders reassess trading strategies or improve trading rules they want to set with trading bots.

Orchestrating efficiency for smart returns

APIs help in slicing block deals to avoid impacts on stock prices, which helps retail investors achieve efficiency.

By mechanically executing entries and exits based on predetermined patterns or levels in this situation, the API can execute the trade instructions and reduce the risk of dealing with trading emotions.

Additionally, by trading spreads, which are high-frequency trades used to produce intelligent returns, trading APIs can be very effective when used in arbitrage opportunities.

It gives investors and traders the choice of getting real-time data streaming and automated trade execution, giving them a competitive advantage over other traders.

Selecting the right API

As the benefits of APIs are known, it is vital to know how to choose the right API for their needs.

Latency: The term “latency” describes the amount of time it takes a stock market API to send data from the source to the application that requested it. APIs with low latency send data more quickly and accurately than those with high latency.

Source of data: It’s crucial to pick stock APIs that provide access to a variety of financial data, including data on stocks, exchanges, forex, news, commodities, options, and economic data.

Scalability factor: Because the stock market is one of the most volatile industries today, the APIs investors select must be scalable enough to handle stock market spikes.

Secured application: When selecting a stock market API, investors must ensure that the provider uses secure servers and systems because sensitive data is at risk.

Finally, an API that is adaptable and meets individual needs should be chosen.

All things considered

The widespread use of trading APIs could revolutionise the trading and investment worlds by fostering greater efficiency and a culture of equity.

Investment platform advancements are being made possible by APIs, which provide new-age technology with a distinctive client interface, functionality, and usability.

Additionally, it combines various technologies into a single system that incorporates reporting, portfolio management, and budget planning.

With so many advantages, APIs have become popular in the modern stock market and are expected to be around for a very long time.

(The author is Founder at FinDoc)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)