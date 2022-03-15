Illinois: Asante James Sentenced for Counterfeit Charge

Illinois woman, Asante James sentenced for counterfeit charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Asante James, of Freeport, Illinois, was sentenced to time served for a counterfeit charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

James, 22, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” James admitted to having sixty-nine $100 counterfeit bills in December 2020 in Ritchie County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The United States Secret Service, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Charleston Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today