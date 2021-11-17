19.7 C
Idaho Governor joins lawsuit challenging Biden vaccine mandates

By Maryam Shah
Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little announced today Idaho joined another lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s unprecedented government overreach and vaccine mandates.

Idaho and 11 other states are part of a Louisiana lawsuit seeking to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate on healthcare workers.  The lawsuit follows a similar but separate 10-state challenge filed in Missouri.  The Biden Administration proposed using the Medicare and Medicaid system to impose a vaccine on 17 million healthcare workers.

“President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated.  His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic.  As I’ve stated before, Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided.  He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal.  His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term,” Governor Little said.

At Governor Little’s direction, Idaho is party to two other lawsuits challenging Biden’s mandates – one involving federal contractors and another involving private employers with 100 or more employees.  Idaho’s involvement in each was facilitated by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his office.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

