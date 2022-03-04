Idaho – 25 Governors stand up for energy independence

25 Governors stand up for American energy independence in light of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Boise, ID (STL.News) Twenty-five Republican governors, including Governor Brad Little, called on President Biden to restore American energy independence as the crisis with Russia threatens even higher prices on American consumers.

“As governors, we call on President Biden to reverse his policies and restore America’s energy independence for our citizens as well as our allies abroad. By removing his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline, and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies—specifically Russia. Family budgets have already been stretched thin following record inflation. People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression.”

Signatories to the statement include: Governors Brad Little (ID), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).