Iconic (ICON) Rises 0.07%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Iconic (ICON) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the crypto has increased 0.07% to $0.002021605533.

InvestorsObserver gives Iconic a low volatility rank of 9, placing it in the bottom 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

ICON’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Iconic price is in a good position going forward. With support near $0.0020127924301181 and resistance near $0.00202542838197984. This positions Iconic with room to run before facing selling pressures.

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

