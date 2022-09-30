ICICI Pru Life shares decline 0.49% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 527.05 on BSE at 01:45PM (IST) on Friday, down 0.49 per cent from previous close.

The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 430.0 and a high of Rs 692.5.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 21,284 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:45PM (IST).

The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 75733.83 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 68.78, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.87. Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.31 per cent, according to exchange data.



In the BSE500 pack, 386 stocks traded in the green, while 115 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 73.4 per cent in the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 16.13 per cent and 5.08 per cent, respectively.