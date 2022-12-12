ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via bonds

New Delhi: Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being December 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years (redemption date being December 12, 2029), it said.

There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it added.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63% payable annually and were issued at par, it said, adding, the bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.