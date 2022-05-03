Huntington Man Sentenced for Fentanyl-related Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Huntington man was sentenced today to two and one-half years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Eric Mashawn McNeely, Jr., 30, sold approximately 2.97 grams of heroin with the presence of fentanyl during a controlled buy in Huntington on February 28, 2019.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today