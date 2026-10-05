Hundreds of French Schools Hit by Violent Unrest

PARIS, France – October 5, 2026 (STL.News) French Schools – Hundreds of high schools across France were disrupted Monday as a nationwide student protest movement over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school conditions continued, while serious violence surrounding some demonstrations resulted in fires, vandalism, clashes with police and thousands of people being taken into police custody.

French Education Minister Édouard Geffray said 589 high schools experienced disruptions Monday, down from 735 on Friday.

The figure does not mean that all 589 schools were completely closed. It includes schools experiencing protests, blockades, closures or other disruptions, with some establishments partially reopening for certain students.

The unrest comes ahead of another nationwide day of demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The protests began in the Paris region in September before spreading across France, driven by complaints about teacher and other staff shortages, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings, and broader concerns about conditions in the country’s education system.

While many students have demonstrated peacefully, serious violence has occurred alongside portions of the movement.

France’s Ministry of Justice describes the violence as occurring “on the margins” of the high-school protest movement, an important distinction between the broader student demonstrations and those responsible for criminal acts.

French Schools – More Than 5,000 Taken Into Police Custody

The scale of the law-enforcement response has been extraordinary.

France’s Ministry of Justice said Monday that 5,060 people have been placed in police custody since the violence began.

Of those, 4,406 — or 87% — are minors, while 654 are adults.

The ministry said 1,802 people are facing prosecution, including 1,483 minors and 319 adults.

Fourteen people — 10 adults and four minors — have been placed in pretrial detention.

Another 1,376 have received alternatives to prosecution, while 790 cases have been closed without further action.

Being placed in police custody does not mean that a person has been convicted or necessarily formally charged with an offense.

The Justice Ministry said particularly serious episodes of what it called “urban violence” have occurred in numerous French cities, including attacks against police and Education Ministry personnel and damage to schools, public property and street infrastructure.

Authorities said the cost of repairs has already reached several million euros.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has instructed prosecutors to respond quickly to criminal offenses linked to the disturbances.

French Schools – 15-Year-Old Loses Hand in Lens

One of the most serious incidents occurred Monday in Lens, a city in northern France.

A 15-year-old high-school student lost his hand following the explosion of a police grenade during unrest near Lycée Auguste-Béhal.

The exact circumstances surrounding the explosion have not been established.

Béthune public prosecutor Étienne Thieffry said investigators could not yet determine whether the teenager picked up the grenade before it exploded or whether the device landed on him.

The distinction is important.

Regional newspaper La Voix du Nord reported that the teenager picked up the device, but prosecutors have not confirmed that account.

France’s General Inspectorate of the National Police, or IGPN, has opened an investigation.

According to Pas-de-Calais Prefect François-Xavier Lauch, approximately 200 to 250 young protesters had gathered in the area and objects, including stones, fireworks and mortars, were thrown toward police.

Riot police were deployed to restore order.

The teenager was hospitalized following the explosion. Authorities said his life was not in danger.

Geffray described the incident Monday as “humanly tragic.”

French Schools – Students and School Employees Injured

The Lens incident is part of a broader toll from the unrest.

Geffray said at least 190 students have been injured during the demonstrations.

The education minister also reported that 78 education employees have been injured and 24 schools have been burned or ransacked.

Those figures illustrate the seriousness of the violence, but they do not mean that the entire nationwide student movement has been violent.

Clashes have occurred in several cities, while fires, fireworks, projectiles, and other disturbances have been reported around some schools.

Police have responded in some locations with tear gas and other riot-control measures.

Rights organizations have accused police of using excessive force against some young demonstrators.

Several incidents involving serious injuries are under investigation. Those investigations have not established misconduct, and allegations against individual officers should not be treated as findings of wrongdoing.

French Schools – Why French Students Are Protesting

The movement began as a protest over education conditions, not a confrontation with police.

Students have raised complaints about teacher shortages, teachers who are absent and not replaced, overcrowded classrooms, aging school buildings, insufficient personnel, and pressure within the French education system.

Parcoursup, the country’s university admissions platform, has also become one of the issues raised by demonstrators, with critics arguing that the system contributes to academic pressure and inequality.

The protests initially emerged in the Paris region before spreading rapidly across the country.

Reuters reported that the movement reached more than 1,200 high schools at its peak, showing how quickly localized complaints became a national movement.

The protests have been especially visible in working-class suburbs surrounding Paris, where students and teachers have complained about unequal resources and staffing shortages.

Those grievances have increasingly become part of a broader national debate over education spending and inequality between schools.

French Schools – Teacher Shortages Fuel Student Anger

Teacher availability has become a central complaint.

Students say classes are frequently canceled when absent teachers cannot be replaced, leaving some pupils without instruction in important subjects.

French media and education unions have documented persistent concerns over teacher vacancies and replacement shortages.

Students are also demanding improvements to school buildings and additional personnel.

Some schools have moved classes online because administrators determined that normal instruction could not safely continue amid blockades and disturbances.

The French Education Ministry confirmed Monday that Geffray and Sabrina Roubache, minister responsible for vocational education, training and apprenticeships, visited Lycée de Villaroy in Guyancourt.

During the visit, the ministers held a videoconference with principals of schools organizing classes remotely.

They also met school administrators and student representatives.

The meetings were part of an effort to begin restoring normal instruction while opening a dialogue with students.

French Schools – Government Separates Protest From Violence

French officials have increasingly stressed the need to distinguish between legitimate student demonstrations and people committing violent acts.

That distinction is reflected in the Justice Ministry’s own description of the disturbances as violence occurring on the margins of the student protest movement.

The government argues that some violent participants have exploited school demonstrations to attack police or damage property.

Opposition politicians and rights organizations have disputed aspects of the government’s handling of the demonstrations and criticized police tactics.

The competing political accusations have intensified as the movement has grown.

However, the underlying facts show two developments occurring simultaneously: a large student movement focused on education conditions and serious public-order disturbances associated with some demonstrations.

Treating all participating students as rioters would therefore misrepresent the movement.

At the same time, describing the protests without acknowledging the scale of the violence would understate what has occurred.

French Schools – Government Wants Classes to Resume Wednesday

Geffray said Monday that the government hopes schools can begin progressively returning to normal instruction Wednesday.

His comments followed meetings with school administrators and students in Guyancourt.

The Education Ministry is attempting to establish dialogue with students while preparing schools for a return to classroom instruction.

Geffray said Monday’s figures showed the number of affected schools declining.

According to figures he provided, 589 establishments were disrupted Monday, compared with 735 Friday.

Some schools have already partially reopened for certain grade levels.

But another major test comes first.

French Schools – Nationwide Demonstrations Planned Tuesday

Student organizations have called for another nationwide mobilization Tuesday.

Education and labor organizations have also expressed support for the students’ underlying concerns, increasing the possibility of another substantial turnout.

Geffray defended students’ right to participate in Tuesday’s organized demonstrations.

He described the planned mobilization as an exercise of democratic freedom that should be respected and protected.

Authorities will nevertheless be watching closely for renewed violence.

Recent demonstrations have shown that peaceful student protests can be accompanied by separate groups engaging in vandalism or confrontations with police.

Tuesday could therefore determine whether the movement begins shifting toward negotiations over education conditions or remains intertwined with a broader public-order crisis.

French Schools – France Confronts Two Intertwined Problems

The events have presented the French government with two related but distinct challenges.

The first is a student movement driven by complaints about teacher shortages, crowded classrooms, deteriorating facilities and other problems inside schools.

The second is a serious law-enforcement problem involving vandalism, fires, attacks and clashes surrounding portions of that movement.

The numbers demonstrate the scale.

As of Monday, 589 high schools were experiencing some form of disruption.

Since the violence began, 5,060 people have been placed in police custody, according to the Justice Ministry.

Of those, 87% are minors.

Another 1,802 people are facing prosecution.

Education officials have reported at least 190 injured students, 78 injured education employees, and 24 schools burned or ransacked.

And in Lens, investigators are attempting to determine exactly how a police grenade caused a 15-year-old student to lose his hand.

Those are significant numbers for a movement that developed nationally over a matter of weeks.

But they also require careful interpretation.

Thousands of students protesting school conditions have not been accused of violence, while French authorities themselves distinguish the wider protest movement from the urban violence surrounding some demonstrations.

That distinction is essential to reporting the crisis accurately.

French Schools – France Braces for Next Phase of Protests

Tuesday’s nationwide demonstrations could become a turning point.

A decline in school blockades and violence could allow the government and student representatives to focus more directly on teacher shortages, school resources and other grievances.

Another wave of confrontations could instead extend school closures, increase arrests and deepen scrutiny of both protesters and police.

Geffray has said the government’s objective is to begin a progressive return to classes Wednesday.

Whether that timetable can be achieved will depend partly on what happens during Tuesday’s demonstrations.

For now, hundreds of French high schools remain disrupted, thousands of people have entered the criminal justice system, and authorities are preparing for another nationwide mobilization.

What began as student anger over conditions inside French schools has developed into a national education crisis accompanied by a serious public-order challenge.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Figures in this report reflect information available from French authorities and major news organizations as of Oct. 5, 2026. The circumstances surrounding the serious injury to the 15-year-old student in Lens remain under investigation.

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