Grand Canyon Flood Evacuates 62, 15 Unaccounted For

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) A major flash flood that tore through Bright Angel Canyon has forced the evacuation of at least 62 people, left approximately 15 people potentially missing or unaccounted for, destroyed footbridges, and knocked out a critical water pipeline serving Grand Canyon National Park.

The flooding began at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Bright Angel Canyon and around Phantom Ranch, according to the National Park Service.

By Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail. Additional evacuations were planned from Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch in coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Evacuees were transported to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross coordinated assistance.

Importantly, the 62 people were evacuated or rescued from the affected area — they were not reported missing.

The National Park Service initially requested public assistance locating more than 20 people who might have been missing or unaccounted for following the flood. By Sunday afternoon, that number had fallen to approximately 15 as authorities continued determining who had been in the canyon.

As of the latest verified information Sunday evening, no injuries had been reported.

Why about 15 people remain unaccounted for

Determining exactly who was inside the Grand Canyon when the flooding occurred presents a significant challenge.

The National Park Service is asking anyone with information about hikers or backpackers who were along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Aug. 29 to contact investigators.

Officials are particularly interested in people who may have been traveling along the North Kaibab Trail between the trailhead and Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground or traveling through an area north of Phantom Ranch known as “the Box.”

Authorities are also seeking information about people with campground reservations in the affected corridor.

Being classified as “unaccounted for” does not necessarily mean that a person was swept away or injured during the flood. Some hikers may have changed their itineraries, left the area independently, or simply not yet communicated with authorities.

That explains why the initial figure of more than 20 declined to approximately 15 as officials gathered additional information.

Anyone who knows someone who may have been hiking or backpacking in the affected area is being asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Officials are requesting information including the person’s name, approximate location, travel plans, group size, clothing or backpack description, and last known location.

Flood destroys bridges and sends debris into river

The physical damage inside Bright Angel Canyon is extensive.

According to the National Park Service, nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across portions of the creek.

Park employees are assessing damage to trails, bridges, utilities, facilities and other infrastructure throughout the affected canyon.

Witnesses described rapidly deteriorating conditions as heavy rainfall sent water, rocks and debris through the narrow canyon.

One hiker told The Associated Press that his group saw the creek flood as waterfalls suddenly appeared and boulders, mud and landslides moved through the canyon.

Another group of approximately 50 hikers at Bright Angel Campground watched the creek rise as debris began flowing downstream. Helicopters eventually took those hikers to safety.

The flooding also carried metal structures, boulders and other debris into the Colorado River.

Authorities temporarily halted river traffic because of the hazards. River parties already in the canyon received instructions from park rangers through the Grand Canyon River Alert system.

The flood was powerful enough to widen portions of the Bright Angel Creek bed and apparently create a new rapid near where the creek enters the Colorado River.

The Associated Press reported that approximately one-half inch to 1 inch of rain fell in roughly 30 minutes in the steep terrain, citing a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Flash flooding can become particularly dangerous in narrow canyon environments because upstream rainfall can rapidly funnel into confined waterways.

Water pipeline failure creates another emergency

Beyond the immediate search and evacuation effort, Grand Canyon National Park faces a major infrastructure problem.

The flooding knocked out the Transcanyon Waterline, the pipeline supplying water to major areas of the park.

The failure left the park with limited water reserves and prompted officials to implement conservation measures.

Beginning Monday, Grand Canyon National Park is suspending overnight accommodations at hotels and lodges because of the water shortage.

Year-round residents are also being asked to conserve water.

The pipeline has a long history of failures and is already undergoing a major rehabilitation project. The latest flooding shows how difficult it is to maintain essential infrastructure across the Grand Canyon’s steep, remote terrain.

The National Park Service continues assessing the extent of damage and how quickly water service can be restored.

Phantom Ranch and North Kaibab Trail closed

Several popular areas of the Grand Canyon remain closed until further notice.

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch were closed following the flooding.

Officials warned that additional inner-canyon closures could become necessary as assessments continue.

No reopening date has been estimated for the heavily damaged areas.

Conditions may also change as authorities continue evaluating trails and infrastructure.

The National Park Service warned that additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could produce more flash flooding, debris flows, rockfalls and rapidly changing trail and river conditions.

Flash floods are an established danger inside the Grand Canyon. The park warns hikers that flooding can occur with little or no warning, including when storms are not visible directly overhead.

Visitors near creeks are advised to watch upstream weather conditions and move to higher ground immediately if they hear the roar of rapidly approaching floodwater.

The Aug. 29 flood demonstrates how quickly those conditions can become dangerous.

Within hours, dozens of hikers required evacuation, bridges were destroyed, debris entered the Colorado River and one of the park’s most important pieces of water infrastructure was knocked out.

The response is continuing.

As of Sunday evening, the most accurate accounting is 62 people evacuated, approximately 15 people potentially missing or unaccounted for, and no reported injuries.

Those figures could change as authorities contact hikers, campers and relatives and determine who was in Bright Angel Canyon when the flood struck.

The National Park Service continues to ask anyone with information about people who may have been in the affected corridor on Aug. 29 to contact investigators.

Sources: National Park Service, Grand Canyon National Park; National Park Service Investigative Services Branch; Associated Press.