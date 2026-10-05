US Pulls B-1 Bombers From UK Base Amid Terror Probe

LONDON – October 5, 2026 (STL.News) The United States has prudently withdrawn B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in England and returned the deployed aircraft to their home stations in the United States as British counterterrorism police investigate suspected terrorist activity near the strategically important air base.

The aircraft left approximately one week after five British men were arrested near RAF Fairford on suspicion of explosives offenses and preparation of terrorist acts. A sixth man, a dual British-Iranian national, was later arrested in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

All six have since been released on police bail, and the investigation continues.

The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that the U.S. bombers deployed to RAF Fairford had returned to their home stations. Reuters reported that 12 B-1 bombers had been stationed at the base and that their removal followed new security threats.

The Associated Press separately reported that aviation observers had seen B-1 and B-52 bombers operating from Fairford during the conflict with Iran and observed multiple B-1s leaving the base Sunday.

The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed the intelligence underlying the latest threat assessment.

British authorities, meanwhile, have acknowledged that possible foreign-state involvement is one line of inquiry in the counterterrorism investigation.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” that Iran played a role, but British authorities have not publicly produced evidence establishing Iranian responsibility.

Iran has denied involvement.

Pentagon Confirms Bombers Left Fairford

The Pentagon confirmed the redeployment after the aircraft had left Britain.

A Pentagon official said operational-security requirements prevented the military from discussing the movements while they were underway but acknowledged afterward that all U.S. bombers deployed to RAF Fairford had returned to their home stations in the United States.

The Pentagon added that American bomber crews remain capable of conducting global precision-strike missions from the continental United States.

The reference to America’s overall B-1, B-2 and B-52 force should not be interpreted as confirmation that all three bomber types were stationed at Fairford immediately before the withdrawal.

Reuters specifically reported the removal of B-1 bombers from the British installation.

The Associated Press reported that both B-1 and B-52 bombers had operated from Fairford during the conflict with Iran, while observers saw several B-1 aircraft depart Sunday.

The distinction matters because the exact composition of the bomber force at any given time can change as aircraft rotate through overseas deployments.

Withdrawal Followed New Threat Information

The circumstances surrounding the latest departure appear different from a routine end to an overseas bomber deployment.

Reuters reported that the removal came amid new threats involving Fairford.

Sky News reported that U.S. officials said more specific information concerning threats to the base emerged during the 24 hours before the bombers were withdrawn.

Two Pentagon sources also described the withdrawal of at least 12 bombers as rushed and said several of the aircraft had recently arrived as part of a rotation.

According to Sky, some aircraft and crews departed while aerial-refueling arrangements were still being organized because of the situation’s urgency.

Those reports establish that the movement occurred against a backdrop of heightened security concerns.

They do not establish every detail of the intelligence that led American commanders to move the aircraft, and the Pentagon has not publicly released that intelligence.

Five Men Arrested Near RAF Fairford

The investigation began in the early hours of Sept. 27, after reports of suspicious activity near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Counter Terrorism Policing said authorities received information from several sources, including a call from a member of the public reporting vehicles behaving suspiciously near the military installation.

Five British men in their 20s were arrested.

The suspects were initially detained on suspicion of offenses under explosives legislation and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.

The investigation prompted a substantial police response around Fairford, with military personnel and forensic specialists helping officers examine the vehicles and surrounding area.

Police later disclosed one of the most important findings from those examinations:

No improvised explosive devices were discovered.

Investigators did, however, recover petrol from the vehicles.

Counter Terrorism Policing has not publicly stated what the petrol was intended for.

That distinction is important when describing the incident.

Authorities are investigating suspected terrorist activity, but the publicly available evidence does not establish that police intercepted completed bombs or other improvised explosive devices.

Police subsequently released the five men on bail.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, said the decision was investigative, based on experience and consideration of police powers.

Police said the men remain under investigation and are subject to strict bail conditions.

None has been convicted of an offense arising from the Fairford investigation.

Sixth Suspect Arrested in London

The investigation expanded several days after the original arrests.

Counter Terrorism Policing announced Oct. 1 that officers had arrested a dual British-Iranian national in Westminster, London, on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Officers also searched two properties in Westminster.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans described the investigation as “hugely complex” and said specialist teams were examining multiple lines of inquiry.

Those inquiries explicitly include possible involvement by a foreign state.

Police later released the dual British-Iranian suspect on bail.

Reuters reported Oct. 3 that the searches of the two London properties had concluded while the broader investigation remained active.

As with the original five suspects, his release on bail does not mean the investigation has ended.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the activity near Fairford.

Possible Iranian Connection Under Investigation

The possibility of Iranian involvement has become a major element of the case, but it has not been established as fact.

Burnham has said British authorities see strong indications that Iran played a part in the incident.

Counterterrorism police have been more limited publicly, saying possible foreign-state involvement is among the avenues investigators are examining.

The Associated Press reported that authorities are considering whether people involved could have been operating as proxies or acting, knowingly or unknowingly, on behalf of a foreign state.

Iran has denied involvement and rejected allegations connecting Tehran to the incident.

No evidence publicly released by British authorities as of Monday establishes that the Iranian government ordered, financed, or directed the suspected activity.

That means descriptions such as an “Iranian terror attack” would go beyond what investigators have publicly established.

The more accurate description is a suspected terrorist plot or suspected terrorist activity in which possible foreign-state involvement, including an Iranian connection, is being investigated.

RAF Fairford Has Major Strategic Importance

The location at the center of the investigation is particularly important to U.S. military operations.

RAF Fairford is a British air base in Gloucestershire that supports a substantial American military presence.

The U.S. Air Force describes Fairford as the preferred bomber forward operating location in Europe for Air Force Global Strike Command.

It is also home to the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing and the 420th Air Base Squadron.

The 420th Air Base Squadron’s mission includes receiving, housing, and sustaining deployed forces so American and NATO aircraft can operate from Fairford.

The Air Force describes the installation as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s only bomber forward operating location.

Fairford has hosted American strategic bombers for decades.

Its runway, support infrastructure and geographic position allow bomber forces based permanently in the United States to deploy forward into Europe for exercises, deterrence missions and combat operations.

The Air Force has previously described Fairford as Europe’s premier forward bomber base and said its location and infrastructure provide significant advantages for strategic long-range aircraft.

That strategic role explains why suspicious activity near the installation has drawn attention far beyond Gloucestershire.

Fairford Has Supported Operations Against Iran

RAF Fairford has also played a role in current American military operations involving Iran.

The Associated Press reports that U.S. bombers operating from Fairford have participated in strikes against Iran during the conflict.

The base therefore represents a strategically important U.S. military asset amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.

Its importance does not mean that an Iranian role in the Sept. 27 incident has been proven.

That question remains part of the British investigation.

The distinction between Fairford’s known military role and allegations about who may have been behind the suspected plot is critical.

One is established. The other remains under investigation.

British Government Says Fairford Remains Safe

Despite the withdrawal of the American bombers, Downing Street said Monday that RAF Fairford remains safe.

Asked directly whether the installation was safe, the prime minister’s official spokesperson answered, “Yes.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on another country’s military decisions and said Britain’s position concerning the base had not changed.

The government also pointed to £470 million in investment intended to improve security at British defense installations.

Asked whether American bombers would be welcome to return to Fairford, the spokesperson said that would be a decision for U.S. authorities.

The British government’s assurance that the installation is safe and the American decision to relocate the bombers are not necessarily incompatible.

Military commanders can move high-value aircraft in response to changing threat intelligence without abandoning an installation or concluding that the base cannot continue operating.

No announcement has been made that RAF Fairford is closing or that the United States is ending its use of the installation.

Investigation Has Not Established an Actual Attack

One of the most important distinctions in covering the Fairford incident involves the word “attack.”

Some reports have described the base as having been targeted in a suspected or planned terrorist attack.

But significant details of the alleged plot have not been publicly disclosed.

Police have not announced finding an improvised explosive device.

They confirmed recovering petrol but have not explained what investigators believe it was intended for.

Authorities also have not publicly described precisely what the suspects allegedly intended to do at Fairford.

The Associated Press noted that the incident remains difficult to fully characterize because authorities have released limited information about the alleged plan.

For that reason, describing the case as a terror probe, suspected terrorist plot or investigation into suspected terrorist activity avoids presenting an unproven allegation as an established event.

Six Suspects Remain Under Investigation

The facts police have established are narrower but significant.

Police arrested five British men in their 20s after suspicious activity near RAF Fairford.

Investigators examined vehicles associated with the incident and found no improvised explosive devices, although petrol was recovered.

The five men were released on bail and remain under investigation.

A sixth man, a dual British-Iranian national, was subsequently arrested in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts and was also released on bail.

Counter Terrorism Policing continues to investigate possible foreign-state involvement.

Iran denies involvement.

Separately, the Pentagon has confirmed that the American bombers deployed to Fairford have returned to their home stations in the United States.

The latest reporting indicates that the aircraft movement followed heightened threat information, but U.S. officials have not publicly disclosed the underlying intelligence.

RAF Fairford remains operational, and the British government says the installation is safe.

What remains unresolved is substantial: what the suspects allegedly intended to do, whether the petrol recovered by investigators was connected to a planned attack, whether a foreign government was involved, and precisely what intelligence prompted the United States to withdraw the deployed bombers.

Until investigators answer those questions, the allegations against the six suspects remain allegations. All are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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