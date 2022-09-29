How to trade Nifty and Nifty Bank in the new weekly series

Markets have been witnessing selling pressure after the outstanding rally a week ago. The Buy-on-dip sentiment has completely flipped to sell-on-rise, showcasing the adversity in markets.

The weekly and the series expiry as expected was as difficult as it could be, however, the bears took control again from the bulls, even after a strong gap-up opening.

The Nifty coming week expiry option chain still reflects on the weak sentiment to continue, with the PE writers actively adding their positions to 15,000 strikes – overall more than 55 thousand contracts along with fresh additions of over 50 thousand contracts as well. CE writers also put pressure on 17,000 zones, with over 75 thousand contracts on the whole and also being the most active strike.

PCR_OI at 16,800 is well placed above 1, which is a respite to the participants if this sustains then a short upside rally can be seen.

Option Strategy recommendation:

16,800 to play a crucial level going ahead for the index, and any side breach will see a 500/700 point move.



So, playing it through Long Straddle is recommended.

Weekly expiry BUY 16800CE at 199/- and 16800PE at 167/-

Bank Nifty, which was attempting new all-time highs, witnessed a massive correction – nearly 10% now. The weekly expiry option chain spread is far and wide. PE writers open downside doors till 36000 zones, with CE writers building resistance at 39000 strikes – overall more than 50 thousand contracts, with over 35 thousand added fresh. However, the interesting fact check is that 46500CE is also very aggressively adding positions, which hints at the wild movement that can be expected ahead in the index.

Since the immediate range is well defined in between 35800-39300 for the index, participating in Short Strangle is well suggested.

Weekly expiry: SELL 35500PE at Rs 58/- and SELL 39500CE at Rs 55/-

A total inflow of Rs 113/- SL at Rs 73 is also recommended for safe traders.

P.S: Selling options is a high-risk play, so only traders who can understand the risk to participate.

Sectoral Updates:

On weekly basis, most of the sectors were in deep red, however pharma, and FMCG managed to stay more on the upside, and also on daily basis, a few other sectors have turned their trend on the positive side- like metals, media, cement, and textiles.

Stock Updates:

Since pharma has been outperforming, the weekly recommendation for buy would be in the same.

Metropolis: CMP 1538, buy on declines till 1510, TGT 1590/1620/1665, SL 1485.



Granules: CMP 323, buy on declines till 315, TGT 355/374, SL 308.

Shilpa Rout is a Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher

