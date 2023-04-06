How to Safely and Properly Organize Your Hunting Equipment

(STL.News) Hunting is an incredibly fun hobby, but it’s one where you’ll invariably end up with a lot of gear and equipment. Over the years, you’ll end up collecting all sorts of different equipment to make your hunting experience more enjoyable, especially if you’re into different types of hunting. If you want your equipment to stay in the best condition and for you to be able to easily find it, you need to store it properly.

Simply stuffing everything into a storage unit or into tote bags isn’t enough, and as your gear collection grows, you need to develop a proper method for organizing everything effectively. While some of your gear may come with its own storage bag, such as this camouflage net, you still need to ensure that the bag itself is stored correctly. In this article, we’ll be sharing some tips on how to store everything properly and safely.

Clear Out

Before you can start storing everything away, it’s a good idea to have a bit of a clear out. Go through all of your current equipment and look at what you use regularly, what doesn’t get used, and what is worn out and needs replacing.

If you have a large pile of gear, it’s easy to overlook some things from time to time, so it makes sense to have regular clear outs. Stay on top of your inventory, and make sure you know exactly what you have and how often you use it.

The things you don’t use regularly, you can get rid of, either by giving away or by selling online. Make sure you don’t have any duplicates, and get rid of anything that’s worn out or damaged, as it could be dangerous to use faulty equipment.

Designate Space

Once you’ve sorted your inventory, you need to designate a space that will store your equipment. It doesn’t make sense to have your gear spread out all through your house; you need everything all in one place so you can access it easily when you need it.

Some people prefer to store their hunting equipment outside, but in this case, you’ll need to ensure that it’s stored out of the elements. You don’t want your equipment getting wet, as this could cause damage. Make sure that wherever you store it, it’s dry and properly secured to prevent theft.

Invest in Storage Equipment

To organize everything and store things so you can access them easily, you need to right storage units. Most people use shelving units, as it allows you to easily stack items and save space. In addition, you can invest in some storage boxes, drawers, and even a small filing cabinet from vidaXL.

Shelving can be used for pretty much any equipment, but make sure it’s sturdy enough to support the weight of all your gear. Storage boxes are good for securing things safely and keeping them dry and protected. You can use filing cabinets for things like maps, hunting licenses, and other items, and a lot of cabinets can be locked for safety too.

Order by Type

Don’t just shove everything into each storage unit; make sure you have an order that will help you know where to find things. Most people prefer to order their gear by type, which makes things much easier to find. For example, keeping all of your camping equipment in one place and all of your waterproof clothing in another.

You may also want to order by size, as it’s easy to lose small items among the larger items when putting them into storage units. However you order things, you can also write on the top of your shelves and units to ensure you can easily find things at a glance.