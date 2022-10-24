Finance

How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.

October 24, 2022
Hattie Francis

Amazon is known for its efficiency and no-frills shopping. In just a few taps, you can order an item on Amazon Prime and have it delivered to your doorstep in a matter of days and sometimes even hours. 

The company even uses map tracking, which allows customers to follow their packages in real time as the delivery driver continues the route. 

While many Amazon users experience the company from mobile app to doorstep, not as much is known about those who deliver the packages. A report in June 2022 shared an increase in injuries to drivers for Amazon’s delivery service partners. There also have been lawsuits filed involving delivery contractors.

Amazon drivers deliver your packages using both company-supplied vehicles and their own cars.

How much do Amazon drivers make? 

The national average salary for Amazon delivery drivers is just over $43,207. This is about $21 an hour. These estimates are created by a scan of active job databases, ZipRecruiter says.

These wages can change depending on where the driver lives and works. Some cities, like Atkinson, Nebraska, make as much as $55,359 annually, while drivers report making $49,401 in Manhattan, New York. 