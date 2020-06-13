Houston, TX Police Identified Homicide Victim as Jason D’Abadie

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a man found at 1100 Fugate Street about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 11).

The victim is identified as Jason D’Abadie, 46, of the above address. His cause of death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Investigators L. Patterson, C. LaFour and R. Naughton reported:

Officers responded to a report of deceased male at the above address and found Mr. D’Abadie inside a residence lying on the floor. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him deceased. Family members stated the last time they had spoken with D’ Abadie was last Thursday (June 4) at approximately 10 p.m. That is also when the roommate last saw the victim alive.

There were no visible signs of trauma and, according to family members, D’ Abadie had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

The investigation is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.