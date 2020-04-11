Houston, TX Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 165 West Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 165 West Road about 6:15 p.m on Thursday (April 9).

The identity of the male victim, 17, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives E. Martinez and R. Montalvo reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the above address and learned the victim had been shot on the North Freeway. Witnesses in the vehicle reported they were shot at by an unknown person in an unknown vehicle while traveling northbound on the North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45). The driver immediately exited the freeway and pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant at the above address. The victim died at the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers R 713-222-TIPS.