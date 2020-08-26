Houston Police’s Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing At 721 Curtin Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) August 25, 2020 – Houston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a male found at 721 Curtin Street about 10:15 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 24).

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant T. Simmons and Detective S. Overstreet reported:

Patrol officers and HFD paramedics responded to a stabbing call at the above address and located the victim unresponsive in the middle of the street. The male had suffered stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing multiple people running from the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

