Houston Police: Investigation Into Shooting At 8303 Wilcrest Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 8303 Wilcrest Drive about 4 p.m. on Monday (August 10).

The victim, Jerry Woolfolk, 39, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer C. Brannen reported:

Mr. Woolfolk was sitting at a gas station at the above address when he got into an argument with an acquaintance over money owed. The acquaintance left the scene and returned with another male (suspect) driving a tan Ford Taurus. The suspect drove up to Woolfolk, shot him from inside the vehicle and then drove away. Woolfolk was struck in the right thigh and transported by HFD paramedics to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

