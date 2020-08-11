Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 11200 Bob White Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two men and one woman at 11200 Bob White Drive about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 8).

The female victim, 19, and the male victims, both 20, were transported to area hospitals.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers L. Kauffman and C. Bowling reported:

Officers responded to a drive-by shooting call in the street at the above address and were advised that several people were reportedly attempting to fix a parked vehicle when a silver vehicle with four masked black males pulled up and asked if they needed help. The occupants of the vehicle immediately then fired shots, striking the three victims. A short exchange of gunfire between the groups then ensued. The suspects fled the scene. Paramedics transported the victims to hospitals.

Anyone with information on the suspects wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE