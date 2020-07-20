Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 9200 Bissonnet Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at 9200 Bissonnet Street about 5:25 p.m. on Sunday (July 19).

The male victim, 56, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a crash at the above address and learned the victim, a pedestrian, was attempting to cross the street – not in a crosswalk – when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE