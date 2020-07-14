Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 14800 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) A woman critically injured in a crash at 14800 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) service road about 4:50 p.m. on July 9 has died from her injuries.

The victim, Judith Farley, 78, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where, on Saturday (July 11), doctors pronounced her deceased.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and Officer K. Hines reported:

Ms. Farley was driving a white Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound at the above address when she failed to control her speed and struck the back of a white Lexus NX. The Lexus then struck the rear of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. Farley was transported to the hospital. There were no other injuries in this crash.

