Houston Police: Delfino Menjivor Maldinera was Shot At Costa Rica Rd.

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man that occurred at 4000 Costa Rica Road about 6 a.m. on Saturday (June 13).

The victim, Delfino Menjivor Maldinera, 33, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives J. De La Torre and O. Flores reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to the above address following a reported failure to stop and give information (FSGI) case. Upon arrival, Mr. Maldinera, suffering from a gunshot wound, approached officers and identified himself as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Detectives later learned Maldinera may have been stopped at a stop sign at another location when he was approached by an unknown black male. The unknown suspect attempted to open Maldinera’s passenger side door and then shot him while he was attempting to drive away.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

