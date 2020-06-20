Homicide Investigation – 3700 block of Cypress Street by SPD

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On June 16, 2020 at approximately 12:06 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3700 block of Cypress Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male who had sustained a life-threatening-gunshot wound. Officers immediately began life-saving measures. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to take over the investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

