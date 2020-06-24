Homestead Felon Rahim Thomas Charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition

(STL.News) – A resident of Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Rahim Thomas, age 25, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on May 3, 2020, Thomas, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christopher M. Cook is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

