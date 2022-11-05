Homes for Ukraine scheme could be chopped as Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt hold crunch Budget talks

THE HOMES for Ukraine scheme could be chopped as the Treasury scrambles to plug a £50 billion blackhole in Britain’s finances.

The shock revelation comes as Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt spent the weekend locked in crunch talks in No10 about the fiscal blueprint.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to discuss the upcoming fiscal event in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street.

They have to get the first draft of their budget into the Office for Budget Responsibility by the end of Sunday.

Last night, the fate of the pensions triple lock and plans to increase benefits in-line with inflation hung in the balance.

Brits are set to be clobbered by the biggest tax rises and spending cuts seen in years when the budget is announced on November 17.

Full details of the cuts will take a while to be thrashed out.

But The Sun on Sunday understands there are “live discussions” about the future of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The flagship policy buddies up Ukrainian refugees who had fled Vladimir Putin’s bombs with brits who can offer them room and board.

Brits taking part get a £350 per month “thank you payment” to help with food and energy costs.

Over 100,000 Ukrainains have been given a home under it.

Last week it emerged that 955 refugees who came to the UK via the scheme have been made homeless as Brits struggle with the cost of living.

But No11 is concerned the number of people taking part is uncapped – meaning costs can spiral.

Tory MP Bob Seely, who sits on the foreign affairs select committee, said: “It is absolutely right for Rishi and Jeremy to be looking at everything to make sure we get savings rather than put taxes up.

“But this is a good value for money scheme and they shouldn’t make a false economy.

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme has brought out the best in people. The number of people who have come forward to support Ukrainians has been incredible.”

Another controversial measure being considered is a plan to let council tax bills rocket from next year.

Mr Hunt is considering axing rules banning town halls from raising bills by more than 2 per cent without a local referendum.

This would let ministers slash funding to councils and pave the way for eye watering local tax hikes.

Most government departments are also planning for spending cuts of around 15 per cent.

Ministers are meeting business chiefs over the coming days to brief them on the plans.