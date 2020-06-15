Hindman Man Gary Amburgey Sentenced to 120 Months for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Hindman, Kentucky man, Gary Amburgey, 46, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to his plea agreement, Amburgey admitted that, from December 2018 through February 2019, he conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Specifically, Amburgey admitted that, through an agreement, he obtained approximately five ounces of methamphetamine to distribute and that law enforcement searches uncovered more than 59 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, a stolen handgun, and a semi-automatic assault rifle. Amburgey also admitted that he purchased a firearm to avoid being robbed, and he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on a prior felony conviction.

Amburgey pleaded guilty in February 2020.

Under federal law, Amburgey must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years, following his release.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Field Division; and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.

