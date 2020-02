Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest wishes for a peaceful and prosperous new year to the people of the Himalayan region and Tibetans throughout the world.

As you celebrate this joyful occasion, the people of the United States are deeply appreciative of your rich cultural heritage, and we remain your steadfast partner and friend.

