HEXN?IO: New Opportunity to Earn Passive Income Through Crypto

PRESS RELEASE. Crypto enthusiasts are constantly looking for new options to get passive income with crypto, but this task has become quite challenging recently. Making money on the coins’ growth is not easy when the market is down, while to manage assets by yourself, you need to have in-depth knowledge of investment strategies and a huge amount of time.

With all the geopolitical developments and the prolonged bear market, one might wonder: what is the best way to accumulate more crypto, store it safely and get the highest possible return?

HEXN.IO

HEXN.IO is a crypto lending platform that unites habitual and advanced approaches to money lending to help people make their crypto work. The company offers a wide selection of 48 cryptocurrencies, high interest rates, and regular weekly payouts.

One of HEXN’s distinctive features is that it offers a wide range of stablecoins for those who do not want to take risks trying to capitalize on volatile crypto assets during this severe winter but also do not want to keep money in fiat and trust government-owned banks.

Increased Rates

At the moment, HEXN offers higher rates for several currencies. The most profitable coins on the platform now are such major cryptocurrencies as $BTC, $ETH, and $SOL and a whole range of stablecoins: $USDT, $USDC, $DAI, $BUSD, $EURS, $TUSD, and $HUSD — you can earn up to 22% APY with them.

Yes, with HEXN you can invest your digital dollars and euros at 22% APY with weekly compounding — sounds crazy!

Weekly Payouts

No more monthly or yearly contracts: HEXN.IO gives its users the freedom to define a favorable payout schedule. You can even set up weekly withdrawals and get a steady revenue stream that you can use for your daily needs.

Magic of Compound Interest

Another option is not to withdraw your earnings every week, but reinvest them and thus multiply your profit. You can set up the account in a way that earned interest gets added to your deposit, enlarging the return received in the next period.

The best way to profit from the crypto you own is to combine the long-term holding strategy with the magic of compound interest, and compounding frequency is the point that you should pay attention to. The more often interest is compounded, the higher your returns will be: monthly compounding is better than quarterly compounding. HEXN went further and decided to offer its users weekly compounding — unique terms for making crypto savings at the moment.

Advance Payments

HEXN’s brand new Advance Payment feature allows you to get part of your interest income right after you open a savings account. You make a deposit on the platform, and the estimated interest income for the next 30 days immediately arrives in your account. The longer your deposit term, the higher your interest rate, and the more money you can get now.

Proof of Reserves

The company also decided to disclose its full balance sheet: on the HEXN Proof of Reserves page you can see the list of the company’s addresses, the value of its assets, and liabilities — all the data is freely accessible and regularly updated.

More to come

The company has big plans to bring more innovative offerings to the crypto world: loans services and trading bots are currently in development, while the smart exchange feature is at a pre-release stage. Subscribe to HEXN.IO on social media to keep up with the latest updates and special offers!

