Herring Supports Equitable Treatment For Washington Dc In Coronavirus Relief Package

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is supporting equitable treatment and proper funding for Washington DC’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the pending federal Coronavirus legislation. Attorney General Herring, a bipartisan coalition of 37 state attorneys general, and the National Association of Attorneys General are standing with DC Attorney General Karl Racine and imploring the Senate, House, and President of the United States to treat the District of Columbia as a state for purposes of receiving state level allocation of funding from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. The Coronavirus relief package, passed by the Senate on March 26, allocates at least $1.25 billion in direct relief payments to each state, but only $500 million to the District because it groups the District together with U.S. territories.

“The economies, infrastructure, healthcare systems, workforces, and cultures of Virginia and Washington, DC are so inextricably linked that a strong, well-funded response to COVID-19 is key to controlling the spread in Virginia and the broader region,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is unfair and unwise to shortchange Washington DC, especially when smaller states with fewer cases are set to receive three-quarters of a billion dollars more than the District.”

The District has nearly 200 confirmed Coronavirus cases, which outpaces nearly two dozen states and territories. In addition, two states with smaller populations than the District will receive more than twice as much funding as the District in the current relief package. In the bipartisan letter to President Trump and Congressional leaders, 10 Republican, one Independent, and 26 Democratic Attorneys General insist that the District must be treated as any other state and that shortchanging D.C. by at least $750 million is likely to exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis. Less relief funding will also harm the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) ability to enforce critical emergency response measures, such as limitations on business operations, price gouging prohibitions, and other protections for District residents.

