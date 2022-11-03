Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Profit falls 10% YoY to Rs 716 crore

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker, , Thursday reported a 10% decline in standalone net profit at Rs 716.07 crore for the second quarter ended Sep 30, 2022, on the back of sluggish sales in rural markets.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 794.40 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Revenues from operations in the quarter under review increased 7.4% to Rs 9075.35 crore, from Rs 8453.40 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 1038 crore in the period under consideration.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said, the Indian economy has continued to outperform the global growth supported by its relatively stronger fundamentals, and the return of its strong domestic consumption since the re?opening of all the sectors post covid.

“A healthy festive period demand across most categories and specifically in the auto sector have demonstrated that the underlying propensity to spend has gone up. The consumer confidence is coming back, which augurs well for growth momentum moving forward”, said he. Hero MotoCorp sold 14.28 lakh units last quarter, marginally lower compared to 14.38 lakh two-wheelers sold in Q2FY22.

Gupta said the company’s earnings reflect continued financial discipline, focusing on cost savings and capital allocation on one hand while ensuring premiumisation of the portfolio on the other. Hero MotoCorp said it will continue to build a presence in the premium segment through multiple launches over the next few quarters.



“The global macro headwinds may keep the playfield a bit uncertain, and navigating the same over the next few quarters will be important. However, as the commodities cool off, and the rate cycle reaches its peak, the medium-term outlook for the Indian auto industry appears quite encouraging”, added Gupta.

