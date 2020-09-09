Hawai‘i Governor David Ige Announced Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program

HONOLULU, HI (STL.News) –At the news briefing, Gov. Ige announced the launch of the State of Hawai‘i Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP). This program provides assistance for Hawai‘i renters who have experienced a reduction in income because of unemployment or a reduction in work hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of eviction. Funded by Federal CARES Act appropriations, the program provides at-risk renters with assistance in making monthly rent as well as financial counseling. Gov. Ige said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impacts have affected all across the state and in our communities. This program provides essential support directly to help those most at-risk and in need.”

Applications are currently being accepted for housing payments due between August 1, 2020 and December 28, 2020. The program is administered by non-profit partners Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and Aloha United Way. Rob Van Tassell, Catholic Charities Hawai’i CEO and president said, “Working with clients who are struggling financially during this pandemic, Catholic Charities Hawai’i understands that many who have lost their jobs are one step away from homelessness as they cannot afford to pay their rent. This emergency rental assistance program will help keep tenants in their homes and safely sheltered, while ensuring landlords are properly compensated.” John Fink, President and CEO of Aloha United Way said, “Aloha United Way is prepared and equipped to act as a conduit for the RRHAP during these trying times. Our goal is to ensure that qualified applicants receive assistance in a timely manner to help keep as many Hawaii residents housed as possible.”

Full-time Hawai‘i residents with proof of valid and current tenancy for their primary residence housing unit in Hawai‘i must show a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have a gross household income that does not exceed 100% of the HUD Area Median Income for 2020. You can apply for the Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program if you:

Are a full-time Hawai‘i resident.

Have proof of valid and current tenancy for primary residence in the state of Hawai‘i.

Are 18 years of age or older.

Can demonstrate a loss of income directly resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can demonstrate that your current household income does not exceed 100% Area Median Income.

Monthly payments will be $2,000 per household for residents in the City and County of Honolulu, or $1,500 per household for residents in the counties of Hawai‘i, Maui and Kaua‘i. The payments will also be made directly to the landlord. More information plus FAQ’s are available:

www.hihousinghelp.com

