Haverhill Man Kadeem Pimentel Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – A Haverhill man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kadeem Pimentel, age 25, was sentenced before the U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 26 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Pimentel pleaded guilty on September 25, 2019, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Pimentel was found to be in possession of two shotguns on Aug. 30, 2018, one of which was a sawed-off shotgun. The firearms were found and seized during the execution of a search warrant after the sawed-off shotgun had been accidentally discharged by Pimentel in a vehicle at his residence. Pimentel accidentally discharged the sawed-off shotgun while he was in the vehicle with other individuals.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division and Chief Allen R. DeNaro of the Haverhill Police Department made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Crowley of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit prosecuted the case.

