Hartford Man Randy Parkman Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges Stemming from Drug-Related Shooting

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Randy Parkman, 43, of Hartford, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to robbery and firearm offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 22, 2018, Parkman shot and seriously wounded an individual during a robbery at 149 Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford. At the time, the location was being used as a “trap house” by a drug trafficking organization.

On October 22, 2018, Parkman was arrested at an apartment where he had been staying. On that date, a search of the apartment revealed a Taurus, Model 444, .44 caliber revolver, which had been reported stolen from a motor vehicle in Hartford in August 2018.

Parkman has been detained since his arrest.

Parkman pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of possession and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

Parkman’s criminal history includes numerous felony convictions for larceny, burglary and other offenses.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Shooting Task Force have provided valuable assistance to the investigation.

