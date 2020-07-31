Harrison County man Matthew Scott Collins sentenced for firearms charges

(STL.News) – Matthew Scott Collins, of Stonewood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 84 months incarceration for a firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Collins, age 37, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Stolen Firearm” in January 2020. Collins admitted to having a .22 caliber rifle, a 9mm pistol, and a .223 caliber rifle in Barbour County in July 2018. All three firearms are stolen.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

