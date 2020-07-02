Harrisburg Woman Brooke Shaeffer Sentenced For Stealing From Credit Union

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Brooke Shaeffer, age 24, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 30, 2020, by the Honorable Jennifer P. Wilson to five years of probation for stealing from Members 1st Federal Credit Union.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Shaeffer previously pleaded guilty to the crime and admitted that in March 2017, she stole approximately $19,599 while employed as a teller at the credit union’s branch in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.

Full restitution in the amount of $19,599 was made prior to sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

