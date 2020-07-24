Harrisburg Man Terrell Ike Luster Indicted For Escape

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrell Ike Luster, age 31, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22, 2020, for escape. Luster was taken into custody without incident on July 23, 2020.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that on July 7, 2020, Luster failed to return to the Capital Pavilion Residential Reentry Center where he was confined for his conviction by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearm during commission of federal drug charge, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshal Services for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime Keating is prosecuting the case.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

