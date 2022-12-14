Hardy County woman admits to firearms charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Tara Lynn Crawford, of Wardensville, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Crawford, 40, pleaded guilty today o one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Crawford, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, admitted to having a .22 caliber rifle in October 2020 in Hardy County.

Crawford faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.