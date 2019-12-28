Hanson County South Dakota Disaster Recovery Center Extended to Jan. 4

SIOUX FALLS, SD (STL.News) The Hanson County Disaster Recovery Center will now remain open until 6 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. It will not close on Saturday Dec. 28 as previously announced.

Those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from Sept. 9 – 26 can continue to get in-person help at the center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. All centers are closed on Sundays, and will be closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.

Representatives from the state, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations staff the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs. FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialists will also be available to provide advice on rebuilding to avoid damage from future disasters.

Centers are accessible and are equipped with video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices. In-person American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters can be requested by calling or texting (605) 400-8878.

Hanson County DRC is located at:

Hanson County Courthouse

720 5th St.

Alexandria, SD

Other center locations will remain open until further notice:

Davison County

Davison County Fairgrounds

3200 W. Havens Ave.

Mitchell, SD

Lake County

455 S. Highland Ave.

Madison, SD

Minnehaha County

Southeast Technical Institute – Ed Wood Center Rooms 205 and 207,

2000 N. Career Ave.

Sioux Falls, SD

You do not need to visit a DRC to register for federal assistance. Applicants can register: