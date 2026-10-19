GutterPros & Exteriors – St. Louis Gutter Services

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) GutterPros & Exteriors provides professional gutter installation, replacement, repair, inspections, leaf protection, and exterior services for homeowners, businesses, and property owners throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Based in St. Louis, GutterPros says it has served the region since 2002. The company specializes in a key part of property protection that can be overlooked until a problem develops: controlling rainwater and directing it safely away from a building.

Protecting St. Louis Homes and Properties

A properly functioning gutter system is much more than an exterior accessory. Gutters and downspouts are an important part of a property’s water-management system.

Every time it rains, water flows from the roof toward the edges of a building. Gutters capture that runoff and move it through downspouts to an appropriate location away from vulnerable areas of the property.

When the system is working correctly, homeowners may barely notice it.

However, problems can develop when gutters become clogged, damaged, improperly pitched, undersized, or detached from the structure. Instead of being directed through the gutter system, rainwater can spill over the sides, run down exterior walls, or collect near the building.

What starts as a minor gutter problem can eventually affect other parts of a property.

That is why gutter inspection and maintenance should be part of preventive property maintenance, not just a cosmetic home-improvement project.

Why Gutters Are Critical to a Property

A roof can collect a substantial volume of water during a heavy St. Louis rainstorm. All that water has to go somewhere.

Without an effective gutter and downspout system, roof water can fall directly around the building’s perimeter. A clogged, leaking, or damaged gutter can cause the same problem by letting water escape before it reaches the intended drainage point.

Repeated exposure to uncontrolled water can contribute to soil erosion and excessive moisture around a foundation. Landscaping can also be affected when concentrated roof runoff repeatedly strikes mulch, planting beds, and soil.

Exterior building components may be exposed as well.

Overflowing water can run across siding and fascia instead of being carried away through downspouts. Gutters filled with debris and standing water can become increasingly heavy, potentially stressing their attachment points.

The objective of a properly functioning gutter system is simple: control the movement of rainwater.

That straightforward function makes gutters an important part of protecting a property’s roofline, exterior walls, foundation, and surrounding landscaping.

Professional Gutter Installation and Replacement

GutterPros provides professional gutter installation and replacement services throughout the St. Louis area.

The company offers aluminum, copper, and half-round gutter options. GutterPros also installs seamless gutters fabricated for individual properties.

Seamless gutters have fewer joints along a gutter run than traditional sectional systems. Because joints can become potential leak points, minimizing unnecessary seams can help create a cleaner drainage system when the gutters are properly designed and installed.

Selecting the gutter itself is only one part of the installation process.

An effective system must account for the roofline, gutter pitch, drainage volume, downspout placement, and where the discharged water will go.

Water should not simply be moved from the roof to the ground immediately beside a vulnerable portion of the structure. The entire system should work together to move runoff in a controlled manner.

GutterPros says its installation process includes determining appropriate water-direction locations, checking gutter alignment, evaluating whether additional outlets or downspouts are needed, installing and checking gutter sections, sealing the system, and installing downspouts.

Gutter Repair in St. Louis

Not every gutter problem requires a complete replacement.

GutterPros provides gutter repair services for systems experiencing leaks, sagging, drainage issues and other problems.

Recognizing problems early matters because gutter deterioration isn’t always obvious from the ground.

A homeowner may first notice water spilling over one particular section during a storm. Other warning signs can include staining beneath the roofline, gutters pulling away from the structure, leaking joints, damaged downspouts, or unusual amounts of water collecting near the building.

A professional inspection can help determine whether the problem involves a blockage, damaged component, inadequate drainage capacity, improper alignment or a system that has reached the point where replacement should be considered.

GutterPros offers free gutter inspections in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Evaluating your system before a small problem becomes more extensive helps property owners make informed decisions about maintenance, repairs, and replacement.

Gutter Guards and Leaf Protection

Leaves, twigs, and other debris can block water flow through gutters and downspouts.

This can be especially relevant for St. Louis-area properties surrounded by mature trees.

When debris accumulates, water may not move efficiently toward the downspouts. During periods of heavy rainfall, a blockage can cause water to back up and overflow.

GutterPros offers leaf-protection and gutter-guard solutions designed to reduce debris entering a gutter system.

Leaf protection does not change the importance of monitoring the drainage system’s condition. Property owners should remain alert for overflowing water, visible sagging, leaking sections, disconnected downspouts, and other signs that the system may not be functioning as intended.

Routine observation is especially useful during heavy rainfall, when drainage problems are often easiest to identify.

Soffit and Fascia Services

GutterPros also provides soffit and fascia services.

These components are closely connected to the roof and gutter system.

Fascia runs along the edge of the roof and commonly provides the surface to which gutters are attached. Soffit covers the underside of the roof overhang and can help protect the roofline while supporting proper ventilation when designed for that purpose.

Problems involving gutters, fascia, and soffit can sometimes be interconnected.

For example, prolonged water exposure can deteriorate the roof edge. Damaged fascia may eventually provide less secure support for a gutter system. A sagging or detached gutter can then let additional water reach areas the drainage system was meant to protect.

Warning signs can include peeling or deteriorating fascia, sagging gutters, damaged soffit panels, staining beneath the roofline, or visible gaps around exterior components.

Addressing the source of a water-management problem can be more effective than repeatedly treating its visible symptoms.

Siding Services

GutterPros & Exteriors also provides siding services.

Siding is an important part of a building’s exterior envelope, protecting underlying materials from weather while significantly contributing to the property’s appearance.

Gutters and siding perform different functions, but they are connected from a water-management standpoint.

When gutters overflow, rainwater can repeatedly travel across exterior walls instead of being directed through downspouts. Properly functioning gutters help reduce unnecessary exposure by controlling roof runoff before it reaches other exterior surfaces.

Providing gutter, siding, soffit, and fascia services lets GutterPros work with several components of a property’s exterior protection system.

Commercial and Industrial Gutter Services

Water management is also important for commercial and industrial properties.

In some cases, the challenge can be greater because commercial buildings may have significantly larger roof areas than residential properties.

A large roof can collect a substantial amount of water during periods of heavy rain. That makes gutter capacity, downspout placement, and drainage particularly important.

GutterPros provides commercial and industrial gutter services in addition to its residential work.

For commercial property owners and managers, maintaining an effective drainage system can help protect exterior walls, entrances, landscaping, foundation areas, and other improvements surrounding a building.

Regular inspections can also help identify developing problems before a gutter failure becomes more disruptive or expensive.

Serving the St. Louis Area Since 2002

GutterPros has been in business since 2002 and backs its workmanship with a three-year warranty.

The company offers free estimates and free gutter inspections, allowing homeowners and property owners to have their systems evaluated before deciding whether cleaning, repairs, improvements, or replacement are appropriate.

Local experience can be particularly useful in the St. Louis region.

Properties throughout the metropolitan area face thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, wind, falling leaves, snow, ice, and seasonal temperature changes.

The region also contains homes and commercial buildings constructed across many different periods. Older properties may have rooflines, architectural details, and drainage configurations that differ substantially from modern construction.

Therefore, evaluate a gutter system for each property rather than treating it as a one-size-fits-all exterior component.

Gutters Are Preventive Property Protection

One of the most important reasons to maintain gutters is to prevent problems.

Property maintenance is generally easier when you catch problems before they affect multiple parts of a building.

A leaking gutter may seem insignificant at first. But if that leak continually directs water onto fascia, siding, or soil beside a foundation, the consequences can extend beyond the original gutter problem.

The same applies to a clogged downspout.

If water cannot move through the intended drainage route, it must find another path. That may mean overflowing the gutter, running down an exterior wall, or collecting near the structure.

Gutters essentially provide a controlled pathway for rainwater.

Keeping that pathway open and functioning helps the roof, gutters, downspouts, and surrounding drainage work together instead of letting water move unpredictably around the property.

When Should Gutters Be Inspected?

Property owners don’t need to wait until a gutter visibly fails to have it evaluated.

Several warning signs can indicate a drainage problem.

Water overflowing from gutters during rainfall is one of the most obvious. Sagging sections, loose attachments, leaking joints, and disconnected downspouts can also signal a need for service.

Water repeatedly collecting near a building after storms also deserves attention. While gutters are not the only possible cause of drainage problems around a property, determining whether roof runoff is being directed correctly is a logical part of evaluating the issue.

Visible deterioration around fascia or soffit areas can also signal a need to inspect the system.

Even when there are no obvious problems, periodic observation and maintenance can help keep gutters performing their intended function.

An Essential Part of Maintaining a Home or Business

Gutters may represent a relatively small portion of a home or commercial building, but they play a significant role.

The roof sheds rainwater. The gutters collect it. The downspouts carry it toward an intended drainage area.

When each component performs correctly, water moves through a controlled system instead of flowing across exterior surfaces or accumulating where it may create problems.

That’s why you should view gutter installation, repair, and maintenance as part of protecting the overall property, not just improving its appearance.

If you notice overflowing gutters, damaged sections, deteriorating fascia, malfunctioning downspouts, or water collecting where it shouldn’t, an inspection can help you determine the right next step.

GutterPros & Exteriors provides installation, replacement, repair, inspections and related exterior services throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

For St. Louis property owners, maintaining an effective gutter system is a straightforward but important goal: manage roof runoff before it can affect the rest of the property.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

GutterPros & Exteriors

1626 N. 8th Street

St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone: (314) 656-7195

Website: GutterPros.com

Service Area: St. Louis metropolitan area

Free Estimates: Available

Free Gutter Inspections: Available

Workmanship Warranty: Three years