Gregory Washington Sentenced for Killing Man

District of Columbia Man, Gregory Washington Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Killing Man in Northeast Washington

Defendant Shot Victim at Ex-Wife’s Apartment

Gregory Washington, 32, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to a 14-year prison term for confronting and killing a man at his ex-wife’s apartment in Northeast Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Washington pleaded guilty in April 2022, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to voluntary manslaughter while armed. The plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for a 14-year prison term, consistent with the Court’s voluntary sentencing guidelines. The Honorable Rainey R. Brandt accepted the plea and sentenced him accordingly. Following his prison term, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, Washington and his ex-wife had divorced in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. His communications with her made clear that he wanted to reunite, but she rejected that plan. On Oct. 24, 2019, Washington drove to his ex-wife’s apartment in the 900 block of 21st Street NE. He crept into the apartment about 5:10 a.m., and confronted the victim, Alie Labay, who was there with Washington’s ex-wife. The two men tussled, and Washington shot Mr. Labay three times. Mr. Labay, 32, who was unarmed, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, back and arm. He died a short time later.

Washington fled the apartment after the shooting. He was arrested on Nov. 26, 2019. He has been in custody ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also expressed appreciation for the work of those who handled the case at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Victim/Witness Advocate Amy Trotto and former Victim/Witness Advocate Marcia Rinker. Finally, they acknowledged the efforts of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sitara Witanachchi and Prava Palacharla, who investigated and prosecuted the matter.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today