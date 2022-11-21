Greece's final budget sees growth at 1.8% in 2023

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a budget vote in Athens, Greece, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s final 2023 budget sees the economy growing by 1.8% next year and by 5.6% in 2022, as soaring energy costs and higher inflation are expected to curb domestic demand. Greece will achieve a primary budget surplus of 0.7% of GDP in 2023, the final budget forecasts. Public debt is seen at 159.3% of gross domestic product next year, while harmonised inflation is expected to drop to 5% in 2023 from 9.7% in 2022.